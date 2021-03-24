Members of the media are reminded of numerous activities planned over the next several days as part of East Tennessee State University’s 2021 Civility Week, with the theme, “Be the Light: Listen, Learn, Love.”
Most events are virtual and are planned by ETSU’s Student Government Association to encourage civil dialogue to bridge the current political, cultural and religious divisions of society.
Virtual keynote talks, which will include Q&A opportunities with participants, include:
• “The Purpose of Power: How We Come Together When We Fall Apart” with Alicia Garza on her book by the same title, on March 25 at 6 p.m. Garza is co-founder of Supermajority and co-creator of the Black Lives Matter Global Network.
•“Long Time Coming: Reckoning with Race in America” with Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, a Vanderbilt University scholar, ordained Baptist minister, author and NAACP Image Award-winner, on Wednesday, April 7, at 7 p.m.
Two panel discussions, one featuring ETSU faculty and another featuring students, are:
• “A Higher Purpose: A Dialogue on Religious and Spiritual Identity and the College Experience” on Thursday, March 25, at 11:15 a.m. will feature student panelists from a number of faith and belief practices responding to questions and sharing their personal experiences and perspectives on faith, spirituality and the college environment.
Additional events planned include:
•A “Listening for Action” Session on Friday, March 26, from 1-2:30 p.m. in the East Tennessee Room of the D.P. Culp Student Center will give students an opportunity to participate in open dialogue with ETSU Student Life and Enrollment senior leadership and share their lived experiences as students at ETSU.
•“Disability Rights are Civil Rights,” a variety of programs and activities in observance of the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, to be held throughout the week.