The Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously April 18 to amend the code that limits noise for commercial buildings and venues.
The change sets a maximum of 85 decibels from 50 feet away between the hours of 9 a. m. and 11 p. m.
The ordinance was a response to multiple complaints to the Church Hill Police Department and City Hall complaining about local businesses becoming a growing issue for neighborhoods late at night.
School and sporting events will not be restricted under the ordinance.
“This is a tool that our police department can use for complaints that we’re getting about noise,” Deal said.
Noise complaints
A Church Hill resident attended the meeting on April 18 to explain her issues with the local establishment, Rebel Yell Bar and Grill, that had been playing loud music late at night.
“The noise is getting pretty excessive on the weekends,” the resident said. “(The owner) has been asked to stop at 11 o’clock.”
The resident noted that multiple calls to the police were needed and usually did little to help.
“It’s usually after 11 before I ever have to call,” the resident stated. “Because (the owner) just continuously keeps playing. (The police) will come down and she stops, they leave, and she turns it back up.”
Mayor Deal stated that the city had been receiving multiple calls lately about noise complaints and that the BMA had already been in the works to crack down on loud music and noise.
‘A buzzer at a basketball game’
Police Chief Chad Mosley clarified that the police had answered calls under the former town code, prohibiting noise that is deemed a nuisance to others, but that the issue was left to an officer’s subjective judgment of the scenario.
City Attorney Chris Raines clarified that the newly defined limit of 85 decibels becomes “objective criteria,” specifically stating what is allowed and what is not.
Chief Mosley also added that the police department now had instruments to measure sound level. He said, “(The police) have the ability to record with their body cameras,” to document the violation for court.
The Chief also explained that a violation, pending the ordinance passing, would be punishable by a citation through municipal court with a $50 fine and court costs of around $140.
Chief Mosley also stated that his department would be able to issue multiple citations to the same business in a night and the police force will have the ability to shut down the place after multiple complaints.
Alderman Michael Walker assured that 85 decibels from 50 feet away was the approximate the noise level of, “a buzzer at a basketball game.”
Raines then explained that the ordinance was created to ensure that noise nuisances are limited.
“The goal (of this ordinance) is to achieve compliance, not cash,” Raines said.