Randy Overdorf served his first Sunday at First Christian Church on July 4. Overdorf comes to Rogersville from Range Christian Church in Elizabethton. He is replacing Steve Newhouse. Newhouse retired after 11 years at First Christian Church.
Overdorf has a family history with the church. First Christian is the home church of his late mother, Rebecca Price Overdorf. His father Ken Overdorf began his ministry in Rogersville as youth minister at First Christian. With Randy coming to Rogersville, his father Ken is taking on the minister duties at Range Christian Church.
Overdorf and his daughter Samantha will be moving to Rogersville later in July.