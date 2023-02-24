Chancellor Doug Jenkins filed an order last week directing more than $40,000 contributed to as a reward for finding Summer Wells be turned over to the Child Advocacy Center of the Third Judicial District.
As the lead search agency, the Church Hill Rescue Squad (CHRS) became the caretaker of reward funds after concerned citizens began sending money in hopes of encouraging tips that would lead to the recovery of Summer Wells.
Wells, who was 5-years-old at the time, was reported missing from her home in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County on June 15, 2021.
In June of 2022, shortly after the one year anniversary of Summer Wells’ disappearance, the CHRS filed a lawsuit in Hawkins County Chancery Court seeking to be “discharged of all liability” relating to more than $75,000 that was contributed to serve as a reward for anyone who provided information that led to the recovery of Summer Wells.
Of that amount $35,000 was returned to two donors in the form of uncashed checks for $25,000 and $10,000. Another $40,305 had been in a bank account created by the CHRS to safe keep donations.
In an order signed Feb. 15 Chancellor Jenkins prohibits any donors, claimants, or interest parties tot he reward funds are restrained from prosecuting any action against the CHRS for recover of the funds.
The order further states that the Child Advocacy Center of the Third Judicial District has the rights to all disputed funds, and the cost of the legal proceedings will be deducted from those funds.
Upon presenting the Greeneville based Child Advocacy Center a check for $40,305 the CHRS will be discharged from all liability relating to the reward funds, Jenkins states in his order.
Children’s Advocacy Centers
The Children’s Advocacy Centers of Tennessee (CACTN) is a statewide membership organization dedicated to helping communities, through local child advocacy centers, respond to allegations of child abuse in ways that are effective and efficient – and put the needs of child victims first.
CACTN strongly believes that the combined professional wisdom and skill of the multidisciplinary team approach results in a more complete understanding of case issues and the most effective child and family focused system response possible.
The Third Judicial District CACTN is based in Greeneville and serves Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins and Hancock counties.
The mission of CACTN is to promote, assist, and support the development, growth, and sustainability of Child Advocacy Centers in their service to at-risk, abused, and neglected children and their families.
'No interest in the disputed funds'
Attorney Joe May filed the lawsuit on behalf of the CHRS. In the suit May noted that CHRS became one of the public faces of the search and rescue effort, and as a result agreed to open an account at CIVIS Bank to accepts donations for a Summer Wells reward fund.
“As a result of such massive, widespread notoriety, the Rescue Squad has a real and reasonable fear of liability or vexatious, conflicting claims against the disputed funds, and is not in the position to safely determine which, if any claim or potential claim is meritorious without great hazard and possible multiple liability,” May stated in the lawsuit. “The Rescue Squad claims no interest in the disputed funds, yet cannot safely distribute the money or any part of it without an order of the court establishing the rights of donors and potential claimants.”
Summer was 5-years-old at the time she was reported missing from her home on Ben Hill Road in the Beech Creek community on June 15, 2021. Her disappearance resulted in massive, 13-day search involving more than 1,100 searchers, not including police, and covering 4.6 square miles of rugged, mountainous terrain surrounding her home.
This was followed by months of intense investigation by the Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Police and rescuers again descended on the property during the last week of November, 2021 and covered approximately 350 acres. A dive team with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in searching a nearby pond. Searchers returned to Beech Creek in Late February, 2022 for another search of the area.
Neither the searches nor the investigation have resulted in information leading to Summer’s recovery or what happened to her.
Summer's 7th birthday was Feb. 4. Anyone with information about Summer’s disappearance or whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND with credible information.