JOHNSON CITY – Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, a pediatrician, scientist, author and activist who was instrumental in uncovering the Flint water crisis and leading recovery efforts in its aftermath, will speak at an East Tennessee State University webinar on Tuesday, April 20, from 6-7 p.m.
The webinar, titled “Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha in Conversation with Drs. Randy Wykoff and Amy Johnson,” is part of the ETSU College of Public Health’s Leading Voices in Public Health lecture series. This lecture is co-sponsored by the ETSU Office of the Provost and the Office of Equity and Inclusion. It is free and open to the public. Registration to attend the Zoom webinar is required at http://bit.ly/lvph0421.
Hanna-Attisha is founder and director of the Michigan State University and Hurley Children’s Hospital Pediatric Public Health Initiative, an innovative and model public health program in Flint, Michigan.
She has testified three times before the United States Congress and was awarded the Freedom of Expression Courage Award by PEN America. She was named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World and recognized as one of USA Today’s Women of the Century for her role in uncovering the Flint water crisis and leading recovery efforts. Most recently, she received the 2020 Fries Prize for Improving Health.
A frequent contributor to national media outlets, including the New York Times and Washington Post, Hanna-Attisha has appeared on CNN, MSNBC, BBC and countless other outlets championing the cause of children in Flint and beyond. She is the founding donor of the Flint Child Health and Development Fund (flintkids.org). A COVID-19 survivor, she has donated her convalescent plasma several times while continuing to advocate for health and racial equity.
With concentrations in environmental health and health policy, Hanna-Attisha received her bachelor’s degree and master of public health degree from the University of Michigan. She completed her medical degree from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine and her residency at Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit, where she was chief resident. She is currently a Charles Stewart Mott Endowed Professor of Public Health and an associate professor of pediatrics and human development at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine.
Hanna-Attisha is the author of the widely acclaimed and bestselling book “What the Eyes Don’t See: A Story of Crisis, Resistance, and Hope in an American City.”
The conversation with Hanna-Attisha will be led by Dr. Randy Wykoff, dean of the ETSU College of Public Health, and Dr. Amy Johnson, associate provost for faculty and director of ETSU’s Center for Teaching Excellence.
Attendees will be able to submit questions during the webinar.