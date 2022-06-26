A routine traffic stop on June 23 turned into a drug and weapons case when a Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy discovered a marijuana plant inside the car with two juveniles (both age 14) and two adults. At one juvenile’s home, the deputy then discovered a pile of weapons the juvenile’s father had buried on the property “in case the world became a more violent, out of control place.”
The deputy saw a white BMW violating the Bumper Law and Light Law and conducted the traffic stop at 11W and 70 North’s on-ramp.
During the traffic stop, the deputy noticed the odor of a freshly grown marijuana plant. The front passenger, a juvenile, was discovered to be delivering the marijuana plants to sell and use the proceeds to purchase finished product marijuana to use with his co-defendants.
The deputy then escorted the back passenger juvenile to his residence at 973 Poor Valley Road in Rogersville, where his parents cooperated and voluntarily turned over more marijuana plants to the Narcotics Unit Detectives.
The adult driver, Deont’e Kane Redmon of 917 Poor Valley Road Rogersville, and passenger, Dakota Chase Chamberlain of 242 Poor Valley Road were both cited for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.
The Narcotics Unit was already familiar with the juvenile who was delivering the marijuana plants based on prior tips and investigations involving illegal guns and drug sales to multiple other juveniles and adults. The juvenile resides at 182 and 183 Pine Mountain Road in Rogersville.
The juvenile’s father, Matthew Agee, fully cooperated with officers and gave consent to search for drugs and weapons. Approximately 15 more marijuana plants were recovered from Agee’s property in a pile of dead trees at the top portion of his steep ridge. Agee led Narcotics Detectives and Deputies to a burial site to conceal the contraband. Agee had five level-three silencers and other gun parts in a 4 foot long, 6-inch diameter PVC pipe capped on both ends.
Agee told deputies he had buried these weapon accessories in 2017 “in case the world became a more violent, out of control place.”
The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, Narcotics Unit, Detectives Criminal Investigation Division, ATF, Juvenile Court, and Adult Protective Services are all working together in this ongoing investigation.
Charges against Agee are pending the investigation.
It is also believed that the juvenile has distributed illegal guns to other juveniles and adults in the past. At least one confirmed illegal weapon ended up in a convicted felon’s possession and he was charged for said offense. The two juvenile’s identities are not being released due to juvenile confidentiality.