Aleeyah Counts
An Endangered Child Alert has been issued on behalf of the Mount Carmel Police Department for Aleeyah Counts.
Aleeyah is a 14-year-old white female, 5'1" tall, 110 lbs., with red hair and brown eyes.
Aleeyah was last seen Monday, Sept. 19 wearing a grey "Church Hill" T-shirt, black sweatpants and a grey jacket. Aleeyah was last seen in the area of Volunteer High School.
If you have seen Aleeyah or have information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Mount Carmel Police Department at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI- FIND.
