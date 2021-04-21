Correction Apr 21, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Vintage Market in Rogersville will be held June 12, not June 5, as previously reported. The Review regrets the error. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vintage Error Market Review Correction Regret Trending Now Hawkins Republican Women elect new officers Rogersville angler lands huge fish Body identified from February incident in Mooresburg Black bear spotted roaming Devil's Nose area Jonesborough lumber company too much Bulls Gap Latest e-Edition The Rogersville Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.