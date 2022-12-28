Mount Carmel BMA appoints committee members after months of disagreement

After several months of discussions and much disagreement, the Mount Carmel BMA voted on Dec. 15 to appoint members to the board’s six committees.
Much of the disagreement came when the BMA solicited input from citizens who were interested in serving on committees, but one of those citizens was not given a spot. The BMA voted 5-2 for the final committee listings Mayor Pat Stilwell drafted, with Aldermen Jim Bare and John Gibson voting ‘no’.
When confusion arose about the bylaws for each committee, several aldermen suggested the board consider updating the bylaws in the coming months.
BMA considers community involvement in committees
After the committee discussion in last month’s BMA, the city solicited names of community members interested in serving on committees. All committee openings were posted on the city website, and those interested were instructed to contact City Manager Emily Wood to be considered.
The town received responses from three citizens during the month, but only two were actually appointed to a committee. Though each committee has its own individual rules and bylaws, most committees are appointed by the Mayor and then voted on by the BMA as a whole.
BMA disagrees on citizen appointments
When it came time to vote on the appointments to the six committees, Alderman Jim Bare asked Mayor Pat Stilwell why she didn’t give a spot to Cathrine Borroughs (owner of the new restaurant Los Pollitos Locos) who requested to be on a committee.
Borroughs sent an email to city hall in November, and Wood informed the BMA at their December workshop of each of the three citizens who had requested a committee spot.
Stilwell repeatedly claimed she didn’t remember talking to Burroughs or hearing that Burroughs was interested. However, the Review obtained the meeting recording from the December workshop wherein the board discussed each of the three citizens’ names (including Borroughs) who had requested a committee spot.
“We requested that citizens notify City Hall of their interest in being on a committee,” Bare said to Stilwell. “You’re saying that, because it didn’t come to you, they are not considered?”
Wood reminded the board that she brought up each of the three names at the December workshop.
“Well, can we get it written down?” Vice Mayor Tresa Mawk asked Wood. “Sometimes the discussions get so lengthy and involved that we just lose track of things that have been said. It’s no dismissal of anyone.”
“If people don’t get their way”
At the end of the meeting, Senior Center Director Sue Jarrett spoke out against the BMA’s committee appointments that left out Borroughs.
“When you have people in this community who are willing to give up their time and energy on committees and are ignored, I don’t like that,” Jarrett said. “I heard this same issue at the last meeting. It’s just like a pit bull with a ball. You get a hold of it and shake it until you get what you want.”
She added, “Everybody acts like they don’t know anything about (Borroughs volunteering for a committee) when I know that you did because I was in the last meeting and heard it myself.”
Jarrett also asked Stillwell if she ever considered the town’s demographics when selecting committee members. The Planning Commission bylaws specifically state that the racial composition of this committee “should be at least proportionately reflective of the municipality’s racial minority.”
Stillwell said she does take this into consideration. But, at this point, almost none of the committees have a diverse makeup in race or age.
“Well, then you didn’t follow the demographics,” Jarrett said. “It seems like only certain people’s opinions are being listened to right now.”
New committee bylaws to be drafted
Members of the BMA also disagreed on the specific bylaws for committees and how long members should serve.
For example, the Planning Commission bylaws state that all members of the BMA who serve on this specific committee shall only do so for eight months. This ensures that each member of the BMA serves on this committee at least once during their term.
However, Mawk claimed that she served eight years on the Planning Commission when she formerly served on the BMA years ago.
“I’m not disputing that, but a lot of times, these (bylaws) aren’t followed,” Gibson told Mawk.
“Well, I’ve never seen this,” Mawk said of the Planning Commission bylaws.
The BMA plans to consider revising the bylaws for each committee at their January workshop.