Rogersville: The true spirit of Christmas was expressed in Rogersville, as the community came together to help a local couple who recently lost everything in a house fire. David and Anna Overman’s home was destroyed earlier this month. The couple has been married for 27 years and Anna is deaf. Efforts to help the couple culminated at noon on Saturday, December 26 when people gathered at First Christian Church to deliver donations.
There is a Go Fund Me page; Fire Relief-House Fire Total Loss, where monetary donations can be made. You can also contact Dawnel Newhouse at (937)661-5706 to make donations of any kind.