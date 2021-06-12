The Heritage Alliance’s riotously fun trivia night returns this summer with two in-person dates.
Join the Alliance at the Eureka Inn in Jonesborough on Thursday, June 24, and Friday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. for general history-based trivia questions, friendly competition, and a ton of fun! The Eureka Inn will host both events in their outside courtyard and feature a “light bites” menu.
Not a “history buff?” Don’t worry! Trivia questions cover a wide range of topics and categories and include something for everyone. Previous topics have included odd jobs, pop culture, food & drink, sports, and more.
Teams (of up to six people) can register up until the evening of the event, which will kick off at 7 p.m. and last about an hour and a half. Teams are asked to check in with the hosts prior to the event. Joe Spiker, head docent of the Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum, and Megan Cullen Tewell, programming coordinator at the Heritage Alliance, will host the event, tallying points and administering prizes to the winners. The event is family-friendly and open to all ages. Cost is $5 per team, although additional donations are appreciated.
You can sign your team up for trivia at Heritageall.org. The link to sign up for the event is at the top of the page. Like and follow the Heritage Alliance on Facebook for more information.
This project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Tennessee Historical Commission. For more information on the Chester Inn Museum, History Happy Hour, or the Heritage Alliance please call our office at (423) 753-9580 or the Chester Inn Museum at (423) 753-4580. You can also contact the organization via email at info@heritageall.org. Additional information about the Heritage Alliance and its mission can be found online at http://www.heritageall.org/. Be sure to follow the Chester Inn and Heritage Alliance Facebook pages for updates about events at the Chester Inn and other Heritage Alliance programs.