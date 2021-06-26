The Lunch Box, a local summer feeding program for children, announces its sponsorship of the 2020 Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), which is administered in Tennessee by the Department of Human Services under an agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Meals will be provided to all children without charge and the child must be present to pick up the meal. Due to the restrictions on closed contact the meals will be available for pickup only. Acceptance and participation requirements for
the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Beginning on July 1, through July 31, meals will
be provided at the sites and times as follows:
Walk-In:
•Shepherd’s Center, 306 E. Main Street @ 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Rogersville Bus Route
•Arrowhead/Brown Drive, 2013 Brown Drive @ 10:30 a.m. – 10:45 p.m.
•Terrace Apts., 801 W. Broadway @ 10:55 a.m. – 11:05 a.m.
•Locust Circle (Trent Lane) @ 11:10 p.m. – 11:25 p.m.
•Harmon Drive, Harmon Street @ 11:35 p.m. – 11:50 p.m.
•Swift Park, Hasson Street @ 12 p.m. – 12:15 p.m.
•Fugate Hill, 623 Watterson Street @ 12:25 p.m. – 12:40 p.m.
•Carters Crossing MHP, 416 Carters Valley @ 12:55 p.m. – 1:10 p.m.
•Big Creek MHP, 207 Carters Valley Loop @ 1:15 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
•Dylan Heights, 215 Stanley Valley Rd @ 1:40 p.m. – 1:55 p.m.
•Rogersville City Park, 1:10 p.m. – 1:40 p.m.
Church Hill Van Route:
•Stoney Point MHP, 2901 Main Street, Surgoinsville @ 10:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
•Church Hill Apts., 914 Holliston Mills Rd @10:55 p.m. – 11:05 p.m.
•Hickory Hills Apartments, 370 Silver Lake Rd @ 11:20 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
•Providence Church, 710 Ordinance Drive @11:40 a.m. – 12:10 p.m.
•Rolling Hill MHP, 4733 Carters Valley Road @ 12:25 p.m. – 12:40 p.m.
•Hidden Acres, 5127 Carters Valley Road @ 12:50 p.m. – 1:05 p.m.
•Frosty Acres, 244 Shipley Road @ 1:10 p.m. – 1:25 p.m.
•Cross Roads MHP, 233 Payne Ridge Road @ 1:35 p.m. – 1:50 a.m.
•Country Lane, 2:00 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.
The Lunch Box goes into neighborhoods and feeds children 18 and under free of charge.
If you wish to donate to the Lunch Box you may drop off at Of One Accord, 306 E. Main Street, Rogersville, TN 37857 or mail to OOA Lunch box, P. O. Box 207, Rogersville, TN 37857.