The Rogersville Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Legislative Breakfast on Saturday, February 11 at The American Legion Post 21 in Rogersville.
Attended by many local politicians from Bull’s Gap to Mount Carmel, the main speakers this year included Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger, State Representative Scotty Campbell, State Senator Jon Lundberg, and State Representative Gary Hicks.
With food provided from Rogersville’s Hale Springs Inn, the Cherokee High Navy JROTC presented the colors while the Cherokee Chorus sang the National Anthem.
The event was opened by Chamber of Commerce Director Nancy Barker and Chamber President Patrick Lund who introduced the speakers.
Rep. Scotty Campbell
Rep. Scotty Campbell said one of the things he always tries to do in his position is to, “Be responsive,” something that he also said, “I believe that is the hardest part.”
It was then that he got into politics, focusing on Transportation in Tennessee and a new proposal to increase Tennessee Transportation by over $3 billion without increasing tax.
“TDOT can only do so much… with the funding that they have,” in explaining the growing concern with traffic congestion within the state and the rising costs of building infrastructure.
Campbell explained that part of the money will come from an increase in registration fees for hybrid and electric vehicles, being $100 and $300 respectively.
The Transportation Modernization Act is a way for TDOT to team with private-sector construction companies to build a “Choice Lane” on highways in metropolitan areas. The new lanes work close to how a carpool lane in somewhere like Washington D. C. or Atlanta, but with a fee rather than passengers. “Choice Lanes” would allow drivers to pay a user fee for a less-trafficked route to a destination.
Campbell stated, “When I first saw this I said ‘That’s a toll road!’” but further elaborated on “Choice Lanes” in that toll lanes require everyone to pay to use, whereas the Transportation Modernization Act will only be paid for by people who choose to use the faster lanes.
Though no price on the fee to use these lanes was given, Campbell was told it would be, “A few dollars.”
Estimates right now by those wishing to implement this new Act are projecting a massive revenue for the state to pay for the $3 billion increase to TN Transportation, Campbell attesting that it could mean, “Offering over $750 million to the Northeast Tennessee region, mostly focusing on transportation.”
State Rep. Campbell was excited to see the progress already in motion on the roads of East Tennessee stating, “That’s encouraging,” but also noted that there are many things in play and offered the public to reach out to him on social media or his website at any time.
Rep. Gary Hicks
State Representative Gary Hicks (9th District) opened by talking about how happy he was to be home, “I see many people here who have helped to have me standing here, so I just want to thank you very much.”
Hicks said he was glad that people were keeping up with recent politics, “Folks have got to pay attention,” saying that people like him do not know what to do unless their voters are giving their opinions and desires for what they would like to see, even promising, “I want to be held accountable.”
He hit on the high points of the budget he was happy with.
“The budget is around $3 billion short of what it was last year,” but State Rep. Hicks was still happy with the current state of things.
In discussing recession if things “got rocky” Hicks noted, “The good thing about our state is that we have positioned ourselves…to ensure we have a good fiscally conservative budget.”
Hicks also stated that with this great budget, the state has been able to store some in their “rainy day fund” and do projects he never thought they would be able to do.
He then further emphasized the importance of the Transportation Modernization Act for Hawkins County, “That will put a huge, significant amount of money back into the local highways.”
He noted that the budget for local transportation is currently around $94 million but that the Act will put the fund at over $300 million.
State Rep. Hicks said the roads across the state are a problem but also, “There’s a problem here in Hawkins County too and we’re going to help you.”
Sen. Jon Lundberg
State Senator Jon Lundberg (4th District) was next in line to address the crowd, noting a changing time in Tennessee and giving appreciation to the many individuals who have moved to the area in the last two years.
He began his political discussion by giving his opinion that their biggest goal for Tennessee is asking, “What taxes should we cut?” Offering that it has been proposed that rather than a single month of tax-free grocery purchases, making it three, “because we are doing so well.”
State Sen. Lundberg used this as an opportunity to say that Tennessee is, “The envy of 49 other states,” and further addressed the state’s transportation work, explaining, “Tennessee is a pay-as-you-go state and our road debt is 0.”
Lundberg discusses education
“Major change and billions of dollars that went into education,” State Sen. Lundberg said on the recent changes to schools toward Tennessee Investment to Student Achievement, from the Basic Education Program.
Lundberg also spoke that they were looking to build six new locations for the Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology (TCAT), technical schools for hands-on training for the workforce, then renovate a half-dozen more.
“That is where we go from K-12 to the workforce,” Lundberg said about TCAT before discussing the controversial retention of third grades across the state.
“This is not about retention in the third grade,” Lundberg stated, “Across the state, and that’s unacceptable, 67 percent of third-graders cannot read at a third or fourth-grade level.”
Holding strong to his decision on holding back third-graders a year across the state to prevent a major problem as the students continue through school, the State Senator spoke, “If you look at our jails, 80 percent or more of the people that are in there are illiterate.”
“We want to set (students) up for success,” Lundberg argued.
Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger
Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger used her time to assure the crowd, “You are well represented in the state of Tennessee with Gary (Hicks) and Jon (Lundberg) and Scotty (Campbell).”
Harshbarger then discussed recent bills passed, notably the Strategic Preventive Response, “Who in their right mind sells oil from our strategic reserve to an adversary like China?” she asked.
“That passed and that was the first one,” Representative Harshbarger said.
The second bill passed was The Pandemic is Over Act, which terminates the Public Health Emergency passed on January 31, 2020.
Harshbarger said about this, “Joe Biden does not want this Pandemic to end until May 11th,” claiming that the Democrats have a lot more money they want to spend.
The third big item passed was the Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act, a bill that disallows IRS agents to go after small companies.
She continued to address the efforts of republicans to address items such as the national debt, growing tensions with China, and criticized President Biden’s State of the Union Address, “What did the president say? ‘All is well.’”
Furthermore, the Congresswoman read some figures, “Our debt is bigger than the entire U. S. economy. To me, that’s a little bit worrisome… And I’m not saying that it’s just the Democrats that were spending, there’s Republicans that were spending.”
Though, she did state that the Democrats had increased Discretionary Spending (optional spending money approved by Congress and President on where and what to spend- usually National Defense, Transportation, and Aid) by 30 percent.
“It’s gotten way out of hand,” was Harshbarger’s opinion on Discretionary Spending.
One remedy to aid programs such as Social Security and Spending was to take money from DEI (Diversity Equity and Inclusion) Programs. “There’s so much money in those programs where you could take them, dismantle them, and use that money to pay off the national debt.” Another way to remedy this was that Harshbarger expressed a desire for accountability on spending and knowing exactly where all money being spent is going.
Representative Harshbarger then addressed the China-originated balloon that was shot down over traversing across America last week. She stated that America needs to crack down on defense and claimed that there was no reason why the balloon could not have been shot down in the Pacific rather than the Atlantic Ocean.
The Representative said, “People are watching us. It’s our allies and our enemies.” As a way of further stating the need for better security.
Congresswoman Harshbarger said she was going to be speaking in Texas later in the week to discuss border control and the growing concern with the drug, Fentanyl. She will then be going to Israel about establishing a pharmaceutical company to get medical drugs from an allied country.
In a speech given by Congresswoman Harshbarger that had its and downs, she finished by saying that she and her peers were going to force the Senate to work with them and that she would be in D. C. protecting freedom in the nation.
“We have to be self-sufficient as a nation,” Harshbarger warned, “We have to stop buying things from our enemies because it’s detrimental to our communities and our national security. Period.”