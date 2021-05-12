NASHVILLE — In celebration of National School Nurse Day on Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Education is recognizing Tennessee’s over 1,600 school nurses who support the health and wellness of Tennessee schools and students every day and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In honor of the celebration, Governor Bill Lee proclaimed May 12th as Tennessee School Nurse Day, which coincides with the birthday of 19th century health care advocate, battlefield nurse and Crimean War hero Florence Nightingale.
“With the challenges presented during the 2020-21 school year, school nurses have been true heroes, serving our school communities to ensure our students are healthy and able to continue learning,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Their contributions have been critical to ensuring in-person learning continues and we give the best for all our students.”
School nurses provide services such as assessment, planning, care-coordination, critical thinking skills, quality improvement, health education and promotion which benefit schools, families, and children with acute and chronic health conditions.
Throughout the state, district and school leaders have praised the work school nurses have done during this challenging school year.
“I can’t thank our school nurses enough for their hard work and dedication this year,” said Liz Sumpter, BSN, RN, health services coordinator for Bristol, Tenn., City Schools. “They went above and beyond every single day to ensure the safety of our students and staff. I could not ask for a better group of nurses to work with. They are truly amazing!”
“I would like to take this time to thank all of our Johnson County School nurses for all their hard work and support during this difficult year. Their strength and dedication to our students and staff has amazed me. I can’t put into words how proud I am of each and every one of these ladies,” said Shannon Wood, LPN, CSH Educator, Johnson County Schools.
Kelly Wagner, RN BSN, CSH Director, Washington County Schools, added, “The school nurses for Washington County Schools are truly exceptional. I honestly do not have words to adequately describe their commitment to serving with compassion! This school year has been challenging to say the least and yet, each nurse continues to be flexible, lead with a servant’s heart and serve with passion! They truly represent Florence Nightingale’s vision for our profession!”