The Northeast Region County Health Departments are now booking appointments for individuals in Phases 1a1, 1a2, and 1b of the Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccination Plan and those aged 75 and up who wish to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. Residents of Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington Counties can find out if they’re eligible for these phase(s) of the vaccination plan by visiting https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/eligibility/.
Those in Phases 1a1, 1a2, and 1b and those aged 75 and over who wish to receive a COVID-19 vaccination may register online at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/vaccine-phases/ for an appointment. Click your county on the map and then click “Make an Appointment” to register. Users will be asked to enter their name and contact information to be notified of their appointment date, time and location.
If you have already registered for the vaccine by calling your local health department or through the Eventbrite registration system, there is no need to re-register. Please do not repeat the registration process utilizing the online registration platform.
The online portal is the fastest way to register for a COVID-19 vaccination, but persons who do not have internet access may contact the Northeast Region Vaccine Registration Line at 423-979-4689 for registration assistance. The registration line is available Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. eastern time.
The COVID-19 vaccines currently in use require two doses for the best protection against the virus. Those who have already receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be contacted by the health department with appointment information for their second dose of vaccine. There is no need to register for your second dose.
The COVID-19 vaccine supply is still limited, and availability will vary by county. The county health departments will announce additional opportunities for residents to receive vaccinations as vaccine supplies become available, and as the county moves to new phases of the vaccination plan. Learn what phase each county is in by visiting https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/vaccine-phases/.
TDH reminds all Tennesseans that in addition to vaccination, wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance and getting tested when exposed or sick are critical to controlling the pandemic.
The Tennessee Department of Health updated the Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccination Plan Dec. 30. COVID-19 vaccines remain limited at this time, and Tennessee’s allocation plan prioritizes those most at risk of illness and death from COVID-19. Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan is available online at www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/COVID-19_Vaccination_Plan.pdf. Find answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccination at www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/COVID-19_Vaccine_FAQ.pdf.
