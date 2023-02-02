A Rogersville man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint in 2021 was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years as part of a plea agreement that reduced the original Class A felony charge.
Hayzen Lynn Hayes, 20, was indicted on one count of Class A felony especially aggravated kidnapping in connection with the incident that occurred on Sept. 24, 2021. He faced a potential sentence of 15-25 years on that charge.
On Tuesday Hayzen appeared in Hawkins County Criminal Court before Judge Alex Pearson where he pleaded guilty to Class B felony aggravated kidnapping in exchange for the 10 year sentence, which must be served at 100 percent.
An additional aggravated assault charge was dismissed.
When Hayzen went before Judge Pearson Tuesday morning, however, his attorney Daniel Boyd stated that Hayzen would like to change his guilty plea to an Alford Plea.
An alford Plea is a statement by the defendent that he beleives there is enough evidence for a jury to convict him. An Alford Pleas has the same affect as a guilty plea, but it is not an admission of guilt.
Boyd stated that the version of events presented by the victim varied from Hayes’ account, and “looking at the facts” he was asking the judge to accept the Alford Plea.
Assistant Attorney General Chris Brown objected to the Alford Plea, noting that state’s agreement with Hayes was for a regular guilty plea. Judge Pearson called a recess, and both attorneys met with Pearson in the Judge’s chamber.
Following the recess Hayes pleaded guilty. In addition to the 10 year sentence Hayes was also served a restraining order and told to have no contact with the victim.
A Gate City, Va. woman, who was 19 at the time, told police that on Sept. 24, 2021 her ex-boyfriend, Hayes, beat and choked her at a Hawkins County residence, and then held her at gunpoint in his vehicle, threatening to take her to Florida.
The victim stated that she escaped from the vehicle and was able to run for help after Hayes stopped at a Hamblen County gas station.
The victim told police that while at a residence in the Persia community Hayes became angry and “choked her, hit her multiple times in the face and chest, and threw her into a large mirror”.
She further stated that Hayes pointed a handgun at her and told her he was going to put her in the trunk of his car. The victim stated that Hayes made her get in the front seat and lay her head on his lap, and he held the gun to her head while he drove.
She stated that he told her they were going to Florida.When Hayes stopped at the BP store, she ran out of the vehicle and got help.