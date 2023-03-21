A Rogersville man who allegedly told police he is a “low level drug dealer” racked up a laundry list of felony charges this month stemming from three arrests including an HCSO search of his home this past Thursday.
Kyle Allen Krumpe, 38, 171 Steele Road, Rogersville, was initially arrested on March 6 after HCSO Narcotics Unit Lt. Nathan Simpson observed him driving a gold Cadillac 43 mph in a 30 mph zone and cross the center line into oncoming traffic twice on Big Springs Road.
Simpson reported that he attempted a traffic stop but Krumpe refused to pull over and led him on a low speed pursuit to McKinney Chapel Road where detectives Reba Lee and Gary Lawson blocked the intersection and forced him to stop.
Krumpe was allegedly found to have 10 Oxycdone pills and 2.5 Buprenorphine pills on his person. Upon searching the vehicle deputies allegedly seized 8.5 grams of meth, 26.7 grams of marijuana, 2.5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and multiple baggies, syringes and scales.
Simpson reported that Krumpe stated he was a low level drug dealer, all the drugs in the vehicle were his, and the car crossed the center line due to a mechanical problem.
On March 8 Simpson and Detective Lt. Cliff Evans went to Krumpe’s residence to execute an arrest warrant on him. Upon being patted down Krumpe was allegedly found in possession of a baggie containing 7.88 grams of meth in his pants pocket. Deputies also allegedly located 5.22 grams of marijuana in a black pocketbook that also contained his drivers license.
On Thursday, March 16 the HCSO Narcotics Unit and Tactical Unit went to Krumpe’s residence to serve two arrest warrants. When confronted by deputies Krumpe allegedly tossed away a container tied to a string that he had around his neck.
Inside the container deputies allegedly found 4.03 grams of meth and 17.5 pills.
Simpson stated in his report the HCSO’s ongoing investigation showed that Krumpe sells narcotics from his residence regularly.
Overall from all three arrests Krumpe was charged with:
Possession of Schedule I narcotics with intent to deliver, Possession of Schedule II with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule III with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule IV with intent to deliver, three counts of possession of meth with intent to deliver, maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold, felony evading arrest, tampering with evidence, two counts of simple possession, speeding and driving on the wrong side of the road.
He was held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set pending arraignment Monday.