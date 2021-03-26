A Bull’s Gap woman was the apparent victim of identity theft and now faces a court date.
The woman appeared at the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office on March 23 when she received a civil court summons for failure to pay a debt owed on a credit card.
Documents show purchases on the credit card made in Tennessee, Texas, California and Washington, totaling $1057.52. The woman said she was unaware of the purchases until she was served with civil papers.
An apparent burglary and theft have left a Mooresburg man missing tools, medications and pocket knives.
Tony Bean told the sheriff’s office that he arrived at his home around 5:30 p.m. on March 23 to find his front door kicked open. He reported as missinga Craftsman tool set and a portable gun safe with two pocket knives, medication and keys to various vehicles.
Officials had no suspects in the crime.