A Church Hill man told police that an electric smoker cooking salmon caused a fire last week that burned his garage and destroyed multiple vehicles and other items valued at $280,464.
On Tuesday HCSO Cpl. Michael Allen filed a report pertaining to the March 26 fire at the home of Michael Hornbeck on Bright Road in Church Hill.
Hornbeck told Allen he was using his new electric smoker that evening to make dinner.
“He got the smoker up to temperature and put salmon inside,” Allen stated in his report. “He advised that he had been inside the house for about five minutes and heard what he thought was a shotgun blast outside, and thought that the blast was too close. He was walking outside to check and heard another blast.”
Allen added, “Once outside he saw that his smoker was on fire, and the fire had spread into his garage. He attempted to get his vehicles away from the flames but was unable to get all of his vehicles away.”
Hornbeck presented the HCSO with an itemized list of items that were destroyed by the fire.
At the top of the value list was a 2017 Mercedes valued at $72,000, a 2022 Bentley pontoon boat valued at $55,000, a fully restored 1968 Chevy pickup valued at $33,000, a fully restored 1986 Chevy truck valued at $25,000, and a golf cart valued at $9,000.
The garage building itself was valued at $46,000, and the other items lost included recreational equipment, household items, and tools.
The Carters Valley VFD reported that on March 26 at 5:12 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a garage fire on Bright Road with multiple explosions.
The CVVFD reported that when the first units arrived they found a fully involved heavy fire with three vehicles and several additional explosions.
Power lines were super heated causing them to stretch and lower. More explosions occurred as firefighters attacked the blaze, causing firefighters to be knocked backwards.
The fire was contained to the garage, and nearby structures were protected from the heat.
Assisting the CVVFD were Hawkins County E-911, Mount Carmel Fire Department, Church Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Stanley Valley VFD, Bloomingdale VFD, Weber City VFD, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Hawkins County EMS, and the Church Hill Rescue Squad.