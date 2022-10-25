Three Hawkins County murder cases came up in Hawkins County Criminal Court this month, including two that were scheduled for trial and rescheduled, and a third that is now set for trial.
The murder trial for Jordan Vance Coleman (a/k/a Way), 24, of Teleford, and Isabelle Alexandra Krueger, 23, 118 Coward Road, Mooresburg, which was scheduled for Oct. 21 in Hawkins County Criminal Court, was reset for a status update on Dec. 15.
Coleman and Krueger were indicted last year on murder and meth trafficking charges in connection with burned human remains that were discovered near a Mooresburg boat ramp on Sept. 20, 2021.
The victim was later identified as Jacob Britt Sawyer, 26, Erwin. An autopsy of Sawyer revealed that he had been shot multiple times, and set on fire.
Among the charges the both Coleman and Krueger face are first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, possession of meth with intent to deliver, felony murder, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, especially aggravated kidnapping, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.
The first-degree murder trial for Tina Marie Luster, 48, of Kingsport, was set for June 26, 2023 in Hawkins County Criminal Court, with a status update on Dec. 15.
Luster, who appeared in court on Oct. 13, was indicted in April of 2021 accused of the 2013 murder of Regilla Stacy who was 47 at the time of her death.
On August 5, 2013 Stacy was found beaten and shot inside her home on Mountain View School Road. During the course of the investigation, authorities developed information leading to Luster, an acquaintance of Stacy, as the individual allegedly responsible for her death.
The Oct. 17 first-degree murder trial for Dominic Michael Antonio Liberto, 25, of Mount Carmel was rescheduled for Feb. 13, 2023.
Liberto was indicted last year in connection with the death of a four-month-old infant on Dec. 6, 2020. The indictment alleges that, by means other than accidental, he treated the child in such a manner as to inflict serious bodily injury that cause the child’s death.
Liberto is charged with aggravated child abuse of a child under 8 years old, inflicting serious bodily injury; aggravated child neglect of the same child, resulting in serious bodily injury; and the first degree murder of the child during the neglect.