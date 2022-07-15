Although the majority of Hawkins County elected office races were resolved in the May 3 primary, there are still six seats that will be contested in the upcoming Aug 4 election.
Among those races are the County Mayor in which Republican primary winner Mark DeWitte is being challenged by Independent candidate David Bailey.
Early voting began Friday and continues until July 30. Local candidate profiles for the Aug. 4 election begin on Page A11.
Other Aug. 4 contested local races
Property Assessor: Republican nominee Michael Gillespie faces write-in candidate Chuck Smith who was removed form the GOP Primary ballot by the Tennessee Republican Party because his voting record didn’t meet party requirements. Smith was removed from the GOP primary ballot after the candidate qualifying deadline had passed, and as a result was unable to get on the ballot as an Independent.
District 1 County Commission: With two seats available incumbent Syble Vaughan-Trent (R) faces a challenge from two Mount Carmel aldermen — John Gibson (R) and Mindy Fleishour (I).
District 2 County Commission: With two seats available, incumbants Tom Kern (R) and Jeff Barrett (R) are being challenged by George Salaita (D).
District 4 Board of Education: Incumbent Tecky Hicks (I) is being challenged by outgoing county commissioner Hannah Winegar (R).
District 7 Board of Education: Incumbent Judy Trent (D) is being challenged by Alina Gorlova (R).
About the Aug. 4 election
Aside from being the general election for county and Judicial offices, the Aug. 4 ballot also includes Primary elections for Governor, U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee Senate (odd-numbered districts), and Tennessee House of Representatives.
Deadlines
Early Voting: Friday, July 15 – Saturday, July 30
Absentee Ballot Request Deadline: Thursday, July 28, 2022.
Petitions available for municipal elections
Hawkins County’s third Election Day of 2022 is on Nov. 8 and will feature municipal races from every city.
A new state law made all local school board seats in Tennessee partisan in 2022. As a result, Rogersville City School Board of Education candidates already qualified for the Aug. 4 primary.
The only RCS BOE candidates to qualify for the three contested seats were the three Republican incumbents, Barbara Combs, Julie Phillips, and Scott Trent — each of whom will move on to the Nov. 8 general election uncontested.
Contested municipal seats
Mount Carmel: Alderman seats currently held by John Gibson, Steven McLain and James L. Gilliam.
As of Wednesday evening alderman petitions had been picked up by James L. Gilliam and Jim Bare.
Church Hill: Alderman seats currently held by Keith Gibson, Michael Bell, and Michael Walker.
As of Wednesday evening alderman petitions had been picked up by Keith Gibson, Micheal Bell, and Kenneth Luster.
Surgoinsville: Mayor Merrell Graham and alderman seats held by John P. Sandidge, Matthew Somers and James “Tim” Hoss.
As of Wednesday evening mayoral petitions had been picked up by Amanda Wolfe, Danny Lawson and Warren Bishop.
Alderman petitions had been picked up by John P. Sandidge and Kaley Mierek.
Bulls Gap: Mayor Betsy Shipley and alderman seats held by Jimmy Sexton and Glenn J. Snelson Jr.
As of Wednesday evening mayoral petitions had been picked up by Charles Chuck Johnson and Stacy Hayes.
Only one alderman petition had been picked up by Jimmy Sexton.
Bean Station: Mayor Ben Waller and alderman seats held by Eddie Douglas and Mickey Ankrom. (Although mainly in Grainger County, a small portion of Bean Station is in Hawkins County.) No petitions were reported as being picked up in Hawkins County.
Also about the Nov. 8 election
Aside from being the general election for municipal elections, the Nov. 8 ballot also includes all candidates for Governor, U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee Senate (odd-numbered districts), and Tennessee House of Representatives.
Deadlines
Candidate Qualifying Deadline: Thursday, Aug. 18 at noon.
Candidate Withdrawal Deadline: Thursday, Aug. 25 at noon.
Voter Registration Deadline: Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Early Voting: Wednesday, Oct. 19 – Thursday, Nov. 3.
Absentee Ballot Request Deadline: Tuesday, Nov. 1.