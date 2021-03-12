Board meetings for the Town of Rogersville are still being held on Facebook Live, and due to sound issues and lack of introductions, some information is being lost.
The biggest issue before the board was renewing employee insurance for the upcoming fiscal year. Lloyd Richardson, the insurance broker for the town, told officials that with many major carriers increasing their premiums by as much as 27.5 percent, their best choice was to remain with Cigna, which is asking for a 13 percent increase.
The COVID-19 pandemic, which began a year ago, is beginning to have its first effects on insurance rates.
“We may have to be a little more creative next year,” Richardson warned the board.
The board unanimously approved staying with Cigna.
David Kenner, Cherokee High School’s principal, asked the board for approval to hold the school’s prom, which he predicted would involve 400-600 youth, in downtown Rogersville on May 15. His request was approved contingent on all legal issues being handled.
The board also approved publishing requests for bids for town paving projects.
The water board met before the board of mayor and aldermen and approved an $11,000 bid from Labtronix for equipment to monitor and calibrate the water treatment plant. They also agreed to seek bids for a new mower for the wastewater treatment plant and heard from a citizen about sewer backup issues on McKinney Street.
The Rogersville Board of Mayor and Alderman meets the second Monday of every month at 7 p.m. at city hall. The meetings are currently not open to the public due to the pandemic, but can be viewed on Facebook Live by searching for Town of Rogersville.