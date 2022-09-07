freeport flag ladies flag waving.jpg

Following the events of 9/11, three patriotic women (Elaine Greene, Joann Miller and Carmen Foote) were moved to find an old American flag they had stored at home and stand on a hill in Freeport, Maine, waving that flag to honor victims. They became known as "The Freeport Flag Ladies".

On Sunday, Sept. 11 national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) is calling on all Americans to join them in waving the American flag in their own communities to commemorate the 21st anniversary of 9/11.  

