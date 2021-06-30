In the recent course of events, due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, there have been few opportunities for public celebrations, or even family gatherings, so it’s appropriate that this year’s Fourth of July celebration has the theme of “Let Freedom Ring!”
As vaccinations have greatly reduced the danger of COVID-19, we can freely celebrate our freedom.
Holiday events begin with a Cruise-In in downtown Rogersville on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be live entertainment and inflatables for kids, and businesses will stay open late.
On Saturday, the “Let Freedom Ring” parade begins at 11 a.m., proceeding from East Rogersville Baptist Church westbound to Armstrong Road. For more information on marching in the parade, see information inside today’s edition of the Rogersville Review.
At 9:30 p.m. the famous Rogersville fireworks show will be held at Rogersville City Park. Spectators are invited to bring a picnic dinner (no alcohol allowed) and although leashed pets are allowed, please be aware that most animals are terrorized by fireworks.
On Monday, July 5, the Monday Music in the Park series returns for the second show of the year at Crockett Springs Park on beginning at 5 p.m. Host band String Break will open the show. They are a singer/songwriter/classic rock duo from Rogersville. Traci Cochran, a versatile bluesy vocalist from New Market, will play in the evening’s second slot. Neon Remedy, a rock/country band from Rogersville, is the featured act and will take the stage around 7 p.m.
Monday Music in the Park is held in conjunction with the Rogersville Heritage Association. Admission is free, bring your lawn chairs.
