The budget committee rejected an 8 cent property tax increase Wednesday that would have generated an additional $1 million and helped offset some of the Hawkins County Commission’s pending $3.3 million budget deficit.
A motion to recommend an 8 cent property tax increase to the full commission failed by a vote of 3-3.
County Budget director Eric Buchanan had cautioned that committee that the budget as presented was “not sustainable”, and he encouraged the committee to increase revenue.
Instead the only change recommended by the Budget Committee Wednesday to the proposed the 2022-23 general fund budget was to increase spending by an additional $112,000.
Hawkins County 911 director Campbell had originally sought an increase of $120,000 to allow him to hire more dispatchers and increase their pay. That request was approved earlier this month and included in the second draft of the 2022-23 budget presented to the Budget Committee Wednesday.
On Wednesday, however, Campbell presented the Budget Committee with a revised request incorporating a salary scale the bumps dispatcher pay to the level of surrounding counties. In order to pay for that salary scale Campbell would need an additional $112,000, increasing his total requested increase to $232,000.
The Budget Committee voted 6-0 Wednesday in favor of Campbell’s revised request.
The deficit keeps growing
In May the Budget Committee was presented with a proposed 2022-23 general fund budget with a $2 million deficit.
The committee subsequently approved about $1 million worth of additional spending which was reflected in the second draft of the budget presented to the Budget Committee Wednesday.
The biggest of those new expenditures included $573,000 to give all county employees who are paid from the general fund, including the sheriff’s office, an across the board 7 percent cost of living adjustment (COLA).
Aside form Campbel’s orginal request that second budget draft also included another $40,000 to cover increased gasoline spending at the sheriff’s office; $115,066 to cover the salaries and benefits of three new courtroom security officers for the Hawkins County Courthouse and Church Hill city/county building; $145,000 to equalize the pay of road deputies and jailers; and $60,000 (a high estimate) to pay for a full time maintenance worker at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park.
All of those expenditures will remain in the third draft of the budget.
The only new spending item cut from the third draft of the budget was $55,000 for a new vehicle for the Emergency Management Agency. The committee suggested purchasing that vehicle using federal COVID stimulus funds.
With the additional 911 funding approved Wednesday the new proposed budget deficit stands at almost $3.3 million.
Traditionally budget expenditures are estimated high, and revenue is estimated low. But, when the actual numbers are finalized at the end of the fiscal year little or none of that projected deficit still exists.
Buchanan told the committee that likely won’t be the case in 2022-23. As it stands now the current budget would reduce the county’s savings form $9.7 million to $6.7 at the end of 2022-23.
Buchanan said that if the county commission doesn’t either cut spending or increase revenue, the county will begin using up savings at an alarming rate.
“This is not sustainable,” Buchanan told the commission.
It’s similar to the situation that led up to the county’s budget crisis of 2017. For several years former Mayor Melville Bailey advised the commission that it was depleting savings, and it needed to increase taxes in small increments to keep up with inflation.
That advice wasn’t heeded until the commission found itself with no savings and a $2 million deficit. That’s when the $40 wheel tax increase was approved.
On Wednesday Commissioner Jason Roach made a similar argument. He said it is irresponsible for the Budget Committee to approve new spending, but not approve the revenue needed to cover that spending.
All six Budget Committee members in attendance approved the additional spending, which they all agree is badly needed.
The sheriff’s office and Central Dispatch are losing employees at a drastic rate because they pay less than fast restaurants.
But, when Roach made a motion to increase property taxes by 8 cents to help offset some of the new spending, it failed by a vote of 3-3. Commissioners Rick Brewer, Ray Jessee and Charlie Thacker voted against the tax increase, while Roach, Bob Edens and Keith Gibson were in favor.
That 8 cents would have generated an additional $1 million. Roach argued that the impact it would have on the average taxpayer is minimal. For example, for a person who owns a home valued at $100,000, that 8 cent increase would increase their annual property tax by $20 per year.
Brewer, who chairs the Budget Committee said he would never vote in favor of a tax increase. Following the tax vote Roach jokingly said that without new revenue, the next step is to cut contributions to fire and rescue agencies. Commissioner Nancy Barker put her face in her hands in frustration.
The Budget Committee will meet again on July 1 at 9 a.m. to discuss the third draft of the budget.