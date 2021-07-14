Spend Friday the 13th at Bays Mountain Park… if you dare! Knoxville TVA Credit Union will present Cinema Under the Stars: Friday the 13th (1980, R) on Friday, Aug. 13.
Come out and watch this classic slasher flick in the Bays Mountain Amphitheatre, surrounded by the spooky woods. Think you can survive the night? Pick up an “I Survived Friday the 13th at BMP” t-shirt to commemorate the evening!
Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cinema-under-the-stars-friday-the-13th-part-1-r-tickets-159664319277 and are $10 per person. Please note that children under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian in order to attend an R-rated movie.
The amphitheatre is bench seating, and you are welcome to bring stadium chairs for your comfort. Bag/lawn chairs and outside food are not allowed at Cinema Under the Stars.
Entrance to the outdoor amphitheatre opens at 7:45 p.m. The movie will begin around 8:45 p.m. Run time is 1 hour 35 minutes.
“I Survived Friday the 13th” t-shirts are $22 each and are available to bundle with your ticket purchase on Eventbrite. BMP will only have limited quantities of shirts at the event, and they’ll be $28 each then—so make sure you grab yours at checkout!
To learn more about Bays Mountain Park, visit baysmountain.com or call 423-229-9447.