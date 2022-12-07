Rogersville police said a man spotted in the Hawkins County Courthouse wearing a clown mask and carrying a crossbow Tuesday afternoon caused the courthouse to be placed on lockdown.
RPD Officer Eric Pease stated in his report that the suspect, Steve Allen Davis, later told him he went to the courthouse because it was “possessed with demons and they needed to be killed”.
Around 2 p.m. Tuesday Pease, as well as other RPD and HCSO officers, responded to the Hawkins County Courthouse on a report of a man inside the building wearing a clown mask and carrying a crossbow.
Although the courthouse was placed on lockdown, the suspect was gone by the time police arrived.
Around 3:15 p.m. Pease was informed that the suspect from the courthouse was on Boyd Street wearing the clown mask, and asking people if they had drugs for sale or if they wanted to buy drugs.
“Upon my arrival I located a male subject by the name of Steve Davis standing in the middle of the roadway at Boyd Street and Stanifer Street holding a crossbow and a clown mask,” Pease stated in his report. “(During) a pat down for my safety I located a small bag in Davis’s left front pocket with a clear-like substance believed to be 1.1 grams of meth. I asked Davis if he went to the courthouse and he stated that he did because it was ‘possessed with demons and they needed to be killed’.”
Pease added, “When I first approached Davis and asked his name he stated his name was Johnny Mallory and gave me a Social Security number that didn’t exist.”
Pease said Davis eventually gave his real name and Social Security number, and was found to have a pending arrest warrant out of Hawkins County for probation violation.
Davis had been sentenced to six month probation in exchange for a guilty plea in September to attempted meth possession.
Davis, 43, 132 Possom Hollow Road, Rogersville, reportedly stated at the time of his arrest he was high on meth and had been up for a few days.
He was held in the Hawkins County Jail pending arraignment Wednesday in Sessions Court on charges including meth possession, filing a false report, public intoxication, and probation violation.