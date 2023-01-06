A Rogersville man accused of choking and punching his girlfriend, and then ramming a vehicle occupied by the girlfriend and her mother, is facing multiple felonies including two counts of aggravated assault.
On Dec. 29 around 3:28 a.m. HCSO Deputy Casey Carter responded to a hit and run complaint in Bulls Gap.
The girlfriend stated that she and her boyfriend, Ethan James Anderson, 19, of Rogersville, were in a verbal altercation when he became upset and started packing her things. The girlfriend alleged that Anderson pushed her several times, and then choked her so hard she couldn’t breathe.
She stated that he then punched her in the eye and mouth, broke her phone, and threw it across the road. She was able to text her mother to come get her, but the girlfriend stated that while she was walking on Old Rt. 113 Anderson drove past her at a high rate of speeding, forcing her to jump into the ditch.
After the mother picked her up they were traveling on Cedar Hills Lane toward Rt. 66S when they observed Anderson driving behind them.
“(The mother) stated when she pulled out traveling south on Rt. 66S, Mr. Anderson rammed her vehicle, causing her to spin out into the oncoming lane,” Carter stated in his report.
Carter stated that he observed swelling and redness on the daughter’s left eye, and she had a busted lip. Carter also observed damage to the front passenger side of Anderson’s vehicle, and damage to the rear of the mother’s vehicle including red paint matching Anderson’s pickup.
Anderson stated that they had an argument and the mother stopped in front of him on the roadway.
He was arraigned Wednesday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on two counts of felony reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, and aggravated domestic assault. Anderson’s bond was set at $10,000 pending a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 18.
Anderson was also served in court with a no contact order for the girlfriend.