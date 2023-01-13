Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy has been selected for a scholarship that will allow him to attend specialized training in Israel through Warriors-Walk.
The trip will take place in February and includes nine days of advanced tactical training and briefings provided by senior staff from 5 Stones intelligence, Caliber 3, US Navy Seals, DELTA, Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Secret Service, Central Intelligence Agency, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Shin Bet, and IDF Special Forces.
During the training, Sheriff Cassidy will travel to Jerusalem, throughout the coastal region, Galilee, and the Syrian and Lebanese border regions.
Warriors-Walk is comprised of individuals who seek to grow spiritually strong through deeper shared experiences based in Biblical studies and small group faith builders while walking in the steps of ancient warriors and the steps of Jesus Christ.
Additionally, this experience will provide the tools for sharpening professional and personal skills in family safety, site security, protective operations, counter-threat briefings, and travel security.
You can learn more about Warriors-Walk and the scholarship awarded to Sheriff Cassidy at the following link. https://warriors-walk.com/