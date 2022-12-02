seatbelt

The 2022 usage rate represents an increase of approximately 0.4 percent compared to Tennessee’s 2021 survey result of 90.12 percent. The 2022 survey result is Tennessee’s third-highest annual seat belt usage rate.

 file photo

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) announced results Monday from its annual roadside observational survey to determine the state’s average seat belt usage rate at 90.49 percent.

Trending Recipe Videos