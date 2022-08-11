A Mount Carmel landlord is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault and aggravated burglary after he allegedly entered a tenant’s home uninvited and armed with a handgun while attempting an eviction.
On Aug. 3 MCPD Detective Hunter Jones and and Officer Austin West responded to 613 Cedar Street on a complaint of a landlord refusing to leave a tenant’s residence.
While en route the officers were notified by Central Dispatch that the landlord, Carl James Wallen, 79, 610 Cedar Street, Mount Carmel, had stated that “law enforcement better bring a big gun”.
“Upon my arrival, I observed Mr. Wallen to be standing inside the residence,” West stated in his report. “I ordered Mr. Wallen to show his hands. I then asked Mr. Wallen if he was invited into the home. Mr. Wallen angrily replied that he did not have to be invited in as he owned the house.”
West added, “Mr. Wallen stated that (the victim) had been evicted from the home and had been given 10 days to leave. At this time pending investigation and due to Mr. Wallen becoming argumentative, officers placed Mr. Wallen in handcuffs.”
Wallen then asked his wife to retrieve his firearm, West reported that Wallen then allegedly reached into his pocket in an attempt to retrieve a firearm.
West stated in his report that he grabbed Wallen’s arm in an attempt to keep him from obtaining the firearm from his pocket.
“Mr. Wallen then attempted to again reach into his pocket after being told to stop,” West said. “Detective Jones used a control technique to control Mr. Wallen’s arm and then removed a fully loaded Taurus .38 special revolver from Mr. Wallen’s right pocket. I secured the firearm and then secured Mr. Wallen in the back of my patrol vehicle.”
The victim told police that Wallen had knocked on the door and then had opened the door without being let in. The victim further stated that Wallen had then stepped into her home and had ordered her to leave the residence.
“(The victim) stated that she told Mr. Wallen that she would leave as soon as she could get all of her stuff,” West reported. “She then stated that Mr. Wallen told her that he would shoot her dog and that he was going to throw all her things in the garbage. (The victim) stated that she had asked Mr. Wallen to leave and had never invited him in the home.”
Aside from the assault and burglary charges Wallen was also charged with possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.
He was arraigned Monday in Sessions Court and released on $1,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 18.
