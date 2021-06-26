The father of missing child Summer Wells has a history of drinking and domestic violence.
According to a warrant filed in General Sessions Court in Hawkins County on Oct. 15, 2020, Candus Bly of Rogersville called authorities to report a domestic assault by her husband Donald Wells.
When Deputy Kyle Shively of the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the couple’s home on Ben Hill Road, Wells had left the property, so he began to speak with Bly and two witnesses. When another deputy warned Shively that Wells’ white GMC Sonoma was coming up the drive, Shively said “family members” expressed fear and said there was a firearm in the truck.
Shively detained Wells in the driveway and said he detected a strong odor of alcohol, and apparently had to pick Wells up from the ground.
Wells allegedly admitted to a firearm in the truck, but said it was a black powder pistol. The weapon was soon located.
Wells also reportedly admitted to having felony charges in Utah.
When Shively spoke with Bly and the two witnesses, Jose Roman and Candace Harer, Bly said Wells came home drunk, and when he saw Roman in the house, accused Bly of infidelity. Wells allegedly began to struggle with both Roman and Bly, and she was pushed down, injuring her left knee. Bly and the other witnesses said Wells began punching himself in the face and then left.
Wells was arrested and in April of this year pled guilty to possession of a firearm while under the influence.
Charges of unlawful possession of a weapon and domestic assault were dismissed due to failure to prosecute. He was given supervised probation for one year and ordered to perform 96 hours of community service. His weapon was forfeited to the sheriff’s department.
Bly also filed for an order of protection for herself and four children on Oct. 13, 2020, but later withdrew the petition.
Wells was also charged with being a fugitive from justice for an out-of-state parole violation in 2001.
Wells’ and Bly’s 5-year-old daughter disappeared from their house on June 15 and authorities have been searching for her since then. They have not identified a suspect or a suspect vehicle in the incident.
This week authorities instituted roadblocks in the area to ask passing motorists if they have seen Summer.
Donald Wells has appeared on local media pleading for help in finding Summer.