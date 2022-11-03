As of the close of polls Wednesday evening Hawkins County residents had cast a total of 5,619 votes in early voting for the Nov. 8 election.
That left the final day of early voting on Thursday Nov. 3.
Assuming the final total is around 6,000, that will be well below Hawkins County early voting totals for all but one of the previous five Nov. 8 elections.
In the 2020 presidential election year it was 16,830; in the 2018 midterm it was 10,005; in the 2016 presidential election it was 12,993; in the 2014 midterm it was 4.898; and in the 2012 presidential election it was 11,078.
Due to the Review’s deadline for the Weekend Edition the final early voting total wasn’t available at press time. The final early voting total will be updated in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
As of Wednesday night a total of 2,324 early votes had been cast at the Rogersville Election Office, and another 2,968 were cast at the Church Hill satellite office. Roundg out Thursday’s total were 8 military votes, 289 by mail, and 30 from nursing homes.
There are municipal elections in every Hawkins County town, and contested races n all but Rogersville.
As of Wednesday night there had been 1,009 votes case by Church Hill residents, 634 votes cast by Mount Carmel residents, 402 by Rogersville residents, 208 by Surgoinsville residents, and 27 by Bulls Gap residents.
Contested municipal races
As election night approaches this Tuesday, here’s one last reminder of the local races that will be on the ballot. If you visit the online version you’ll find candidate profiles for every contested race linked to this article.
Mount Carmel: Three alderman seats on the ballot are currently held by John Gibson, Steven McLain and James L. Gilliam. The candidates include Gilliam, Gibson, Jim Bare and Donnie Lee Sexton.
Church Hill: Three Alderman seats on the ballot are currently held by Keith Gibson, Michael Bell, and Michael Walker. The candidates include are Gibson, Walker, Bell, and Kenneth Luster.
Surgoinsville: The mayoral seat held by Merrell Graham and three alderman seats held by John P. Sandidge, Matthew Somers and Tim Hoss are on the ballot.
The mayoral candidates include Merrell Graham, Warren Bishop and Danny Lawson.
The Surgoinsville aldermen races are already resolved with only three candidates on the ballot including John Sandidge, Kaley Mierek and Tim Hoss.
Bulls Gap: The mayoral seat held by Betsy Shipley and alderman seats held by Jimmy Sexton and Glenn J. Snelson Jr. are on the ballot.
The mayoral candidates include Charles “Chucky” Johnson and Stacy Hayes.
The alderman candidates include Jimmy Sexton, James W. Riley and Glenn James Snelson Jr.
Rogersville: The only RCS BOE candidates to qualify for the three contested seats in the Aug. 4 primary were the three Republican incumbents, Barbara Combs, Julie Phillips, and Scott Trent — each of whom moved on to the Nov. 8 general election uncontested. As of Wednesday evening there had been 245 early votes cast by Rogersville residents.