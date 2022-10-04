Important notice to Verizon customers in Hawkins County. Hawkins County Central Dispatch is receiving reports that some Verizon customers are having trouble dialing 911.
If you are a Verizon customer and are having trouble connecting with Hawkins County 911, please call 423-272-7121 to get assistance.
Verizon has informed us that it is working on the problem, which is also occurring in other parts of the state.
Hawkins E-911 will updated this report when new information becomes available.
