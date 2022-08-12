Police say a man armed with a loaded handgun and wearing body armor who went to a residence near Church Hill last week under the pretense of collecting a debt was under the influence of narcotics.
Justin Dillard Sensabaugh, 28, of Church Hill, was arrested on several charges including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
On Aug. 5 shortly after 10 p.m. HCSO Deputy Dustin Winter responded to a disturbance complaint at a residence on Stephens Drive where he met Sensabaugh standing in the front yard wearing bullet proof body armor with a knife strapped to the front.
Winter stated in his report that he immediately removed the knife, and then patted down Sensabaugh who was found in possession of a loaded .380 pistol with a round in the chamber.
A computer check revealed that the handgun had been reported stolen out of Johnson City.
A pill container was located in Sensabaugh’s watch pocket which contained 22 Alprazolam pills and one Linsinopril Winter reported.
Winter stated that upon speaking to Sensabaugh it was obvious that he was under the influence of narcotics. Sensabaugh’s girlfriend, Cheyenne Nicole Goins, was also at the residence and Winter reported that she was found to be in possession of 6.6 grams of marijuana and two methadone pills.
The three victims told Winter that Sensabaugh and Goins showed up at the residence to demand money they claimed was owed.
All three said they told Sensabaugh to leave but he refused. At one point Sensabaugh yelled that he had a gun and demanded money, putting the victims in fear, Winter reported.
Aside from the felony assault and gun charges Sensabaugh was charged with possession of a handgun while intoxicated, theft, two counts of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication.
He was arraigned Monday in Sessions Court and remained held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set pending a preliminary gearing set for Aug. 22.
Goins, 27, of Church Hill, was charged with two counts of simple drug possession.