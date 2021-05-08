U.S. News & World Report recently released it rankings for the best high schools in the country. The rankings include data on nearly 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia.
According to the magazine’s rating system, eight of the 10 best schools in Tennessee were in the Nashville area.
The only East Tennessee schools to make the top 10 was Knox County’s L&N STEM Academy, ranked ninth, and the Chatt High Center for Creative Arts in Hamilton County.
Johnson City’s University School ranked 11th, noted for its Advanced Placement coursework and exams. A total of 60 percent of the school’s students took at least one AP exam.
The next highest ranking in Upper East Tennessee went to Science Hill High School, also in Johnson City, which received a ranking of 20th.
Dobyns-Bennett High in Kingsport was 21st, Greeneville High School was 27th and Morristown West was ranked 32nd.