STAFF REPORT A man who is already facing felony assault charges stemming from an alleged attack on his wife in April was arrested Sunday accused of kidnapping and assaulting her, as well as meth possession.
Witnesses told HCSO Sgt. Mark Harrell that they observed the victim back into their driveway Sunday afternoon and scream for help.
Witnesses further stated that they observed the victim’s husband, Willie Slone, 40, of Eidson, arrive, break out a window in the vehicle, and assault this wife.
“They say Willie shoved (his wife), forcing her into the passenger seat, and then drove off while (his wife) was trying to exit the vehicle,” Harrell said.
Harrell later spoke to the victim’s mother who stated that she had “physically removed” her daughter from Slone’s possession.
Slone was later located driving a black Toyota Corolla with a tag that belongs to a Ford pickup. Slone was pulled over and arrested on a Hancock County warrant for probation violation. Harrell stated that a small amount of meth was located in his pocket.
The wife was later interviewed and stated Slone was chasing her on Clinch Valley Road when he struck her vehicle with the one he was driving and took her against her will and refused to release her.
Slone was subsequently charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic assault, driving on a suspended license second offense and possession of meth.
He was arraigned Wednesday in Hawkins County Sessions Court and ordered held in jail without bond pending a preliminary hearing set for July 13.
At the time of his arrest Sunday Slone was free on $50,000 bond stemming from a May 13 arrest on two counts of aggravated assault after he allegedly choked his wife on April 5. Slone allegedly rammed a vehicle containing his wife and another woman, forcing it off the road into a yard, and drove away.
Slone also pleaded guilty to several charges on June 8 and was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 11 months and 29 days on probation stemming from a high speed chase that occurred on May 10 around 3:30 p.m.
The HCSO reported that during an attempted a traffic stop Slone accelerated to 75 mph in a 35 mph zone and crossed the centerline multiple times during the pursuit.
The pursuit was westbound on Clinch Valley Road near the intersection of Davis Road when Slone left reportedly the roadway, jumped a ditch, and continued through a field parallel to the road.
The HCSO reported that shortly after entering the field Slone bailed out of the truck while it was still in motion. He fled on foot and was arrested six days later.