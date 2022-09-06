The Mount Carmel BMA will soon appoint someone to serve as second in command to the City Manager to take over in the event she is unavailable for an extended period of time.
Controversy arose at the Aug. 25 meeting when the BMA discussed Mayor Pat Stilwell’s decision to let all full-time employees leave early on July 1 in preparation for the July 4th holiday.
City Manager Emily Wood was on sick leave on the day in question, so Stilwell dismissed the employees early without consulting Wood or members of the BMA. This decision cost the town roughly $1,800 in wages.
However, Stilwell told the board that she did similar things when former City Manager Mike Housewright served in the position.
“When Mike Housewright was here, he would call me and say, ‘do you still want to let our employees off?’” she said. “That is one of their initiatives to stay, and they don’t get a lot of money anyway. So, I would say ‘yes,’ and he would always call me if they were to have time off.”
She added, “So, Emily was out on sick days. I was called, and I said, ‘yes, I’ll call and you all can have a half day off.’ That’s just an initiative because they don’t get paid a whole lot anyway.”
Alderman John Gibson asked to put the matter on the agenda so the board could establish an official chain of command and proper protocol.
He read from a section of the municipal code outlining mayoral duties and noted there was no official protocol listed there about the mayor’s duties when the city manager is unavailable.
“If you open that door, anything could happen one day if the city manager is out,” Gibson said. “If we’re going to have a City Manager form of government, this is something that needs to be followed completely. Nothing in this (code) does say that the Mayor has authority to dismiss employees early.”
“The Mayor doesn’t technically have the authority to do that (dismiss employees early), but, in the Mayor’s defense, that was something the city had done in prior years,” said Warren Nevad, who is a Municipal Management Consultant with from the Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS). “We just need to tighten up the communication procedures.”
He noted that Wood is always still in charge of the city’s personnel even if she is on sick leave, but she could designate someone to act in her place should she be unavailable.
“The City Manager is not a typical 9-5 job,” he said. “You’re on call 24 hours a day.”
Alderman Steven McLain said he was under the impression that, should the City Manager be unavailable, the authority went to the board as a whole.
“I imagine we (the board) wouldn’t be able to keep too many things afloat if Emily were to be out for a month or two,” Gibson replied.
Nevad noted that, in order to officially appoint a second in command to the City Manager, the board would need to amend the ordinance that created the City Manager position. This would then require two BMA readings and votes.
City Attorney Allen Coup recommended the board vote on the $1,800 spent in employee wages for bookkeeping purposes. Gibson made a motion to retroactively approve this cost. Also in his motion, Gibson recommended a memo be sent to all employees noting that dismissal can only come through Wood in the future.
The board also voted to table further discussion of appointing a second in command until their September workshop.