A Rogersville man accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl in 2019 was sentenced in Hawkins County Criminal Court to six years in exchange for a guilty plea to a reduced charge.
Jeremy Blake Wilt, 38, of Rogersville was originally named in a sealed Hawkins County Grand Jury indictment on one count of aggravated sexual battery, a Class B felony punishable by 8-12 years if convicted.
On June 9 Wilt pleaded guilty before Judge John Dugger to one count of attempted aggravated sexual battery. He was sentenced to six years with a 30 percent release eligibility.
Wilt was also ordered to pay $1,495 in fines and fees, and upon his release will be required to register as a convicted sex offender.
On July 1, 2019 Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Daniel Desormeaux responded to an open 911 line at a Hawkins County residence, where he met the child’s parents. The child’s mother stated that the child told her someone had hurt her.
Desormeaux stated in his report that the mother told him her daughter said “Jeremy” had hurt her a few days earlier, and a few weeks earlier. wilt had been staying in that household in previous weeks.
The allegations were subsequently investigated by the HCSO Detectives Division and Department of Children’s Services prior to be ing presented ot th eGrand Jury.
Other recent Criminal Court pleas
Christopher George Cross, 32, of Rogersville was sentenced to 8 years with 30 percent release eligibility, and $3,244 in fines and fees for possession of meth with intent to deliver and tampering with evidence.
Anthony John Francis Daiuto, 28, of Church Hill was sentenced to 120 days in jail, five years probation, and $2,703 in fines and fees for two counts of felony evading arrest, felony reckless endangerment, two counts of driving on a revoked license, two counts of speeding, two counts of insurance violation, and improper display of registration.
Dustin Lynn Barrett, 38, of Kingsport, was sentenced to 365 days in jail, three years on community corrections, and $1,594 in fines and fees for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting arrest.
Kevin Arthur Looney, 48, of Church Hill was sentenced to one year on probation and $1,359 in fines, fees and restitution for interference wiht utility lines and theft of services.
Brandy Leigh Roberts, 37, of Kingsport, was sentenced to 150 days in jail, two years on probation and $1,318 in fines and fees for possession of contraband in a penal facility.
Joshua Anthony Layne, 30, of Church Hill was sentenced to 90 days in jail, three years on probation and $7,420 in fines and fees for theft over $1,000, two counts of interference with utility lines, two counts of theft of services, failure to maintain lane, failure to exercise due care, seatbelt violation, driving on a revoked license 2nd offense, and DUI 2nd offense, .
Steven Anthony Greer, 37, of Rogersville was sentenced to 120 days in jail, three years on probation, and $7,856 in fines and fees for attempted possession of meth with intent to deliver, maintaining a dwelling for drug use, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of simple possession of a controlled substance.
Ricky Elym Henry, 65, of Kingsport was sentenced to three years on probation and $4,489 in fines and fees for felony tampering with evidence, introduction of contraband into a penal facility, resisting arrest, assault, and two counts of simple possession.
Maria Wright Jefferson, 54, of Morristown was sentenced to 45 days in jail, 11 months and 29 days on probation, and $1,832 in fines and fees for DUI second offense, and open container violation.
Logan Ace Herron, 20, of Church Hill, was approved for a judicial diversion for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, maintaining a dwelling for drug use and possession of drug paraphernalia. If he completes the terms of four years probation and $4,643 in fines and fees his record can be expunged.
Tammy Christina Trent, 45, of Kingsport was sentenced to three years on probation and $1,310 in fines and fees for vandalism over $10,000 and felony reckless endangerment.