A Church Hill man already charged with aggravated assault for threatening his ex girlfriend’s male friend with a hay spear earned an addition felony charge by allegedly making threatening comments to his arresting officer.
On Aug. 18 around 8:22 p.m. HCSO Deputy Dustin Winter responded to a disturbance complaint at the residence of William Brent McCracken, 54, 111 California Avenue, Church Hill.
Upon his arrival Winter spoke to McCracken’s ex girlfriend, who was moving out of his residence, as well as her friend, who was helping her move.
The friend stated that after he arrived McCracken began to yell and threaten him.
“The victim stated that the suspect was on a tractor that had a hay spear attached to it,” Winter stated in his report. “The suspect drove toward the victim and threatened to spear him and his truck with it. The victim stated he was in fear for his life.”
The victim told Winter that McCracken then got off the tractor, grabbed a stick, and threatened to beat him with it.
By the time Winter arrived McCracken had left. After taking statements from the victim and witnesses Winter located McCracken up the road from his residence where he was arrested.
“Once in handcuffs the suspect stated he was going to start a charity, and find me later and get me in the ring,” Winter stated in his report. “While en route to jail the suspect stated that he would not hit an officer in uniform, but when I was off duty ‘it is what it is’. Once at the jail the suspect told Corrections Sgt. Ball that when he caught me out on the street he would ‘get him’ — referring to me the arresting officer.”
McCracken was charged with aggravated assault for the threats with the hay spear and stick. Aggravated assault is a Class C felony punishable by 3-6 years if convicted.
He was additionally charged with retaliation for past actions for the alleged threats against Winter.
Tennessee code Annotated states that a person commits the offense of retaliation for past action by harming or threatening to harm a witness at an official proceeding, judge, district attorney, assistant district attorney, employee of the district attorney or a law enforcement officer, clerk, employee of the clerk, juror or former juror, or a family member of any such person, by any unlawful act in retaliation for anything the victim did in an official capacity.
Retaliation for past action is a Class E felony punishable by 1-2 years if convicted.
McCracken was arraigned Monday in Sessions Court, and released from the Hawkins County Jail Tuesday on $5,000 bond. A no contact order was also issued against McCracken for the ex girlfriend and the friend.
