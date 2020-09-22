NASHVILLE — The Hawkins County Library System will receive a Technology Grant from the Tennessee State Library and Archives, State Senator Frank Niceley (R-Strawberry Plains) and Representative Gary Hicks (R-Rogersville) announced. The lawmakers made the announcement after being notified by Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett.
The technology grant totaling $4,225 will go to the Hawkins County Library System to purchase desktops, software, monitors, and barcode scanners.
“Congratulations to the Hawkins County Library System for securing this grant,” said Niceley, and Hicks in a joint statement. “New technology is more than an investment in our library; it’s an investment in the future of our community. Our library enables countless citizens to study, learn, and find work. We appreciate the support of Secretary Hargett for technology upgrades in our library and are pleased Hawkins County will receive these needed resources.”
“Libraries are an important place for our communities to learn and grow together,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Libraries provide access to technology, something many of us take for granted. I’m proud of the role the Tennessee Library and Archives plays in increasing access to technology and education across our great state.”