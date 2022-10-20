F2DE9099-9E5E-4726-A6CD-A61C304ED3FF_1_201_a.jpeg (copy)

The Church Hill BMA named Kimberly Dobbs (left) as interim City Manager. Dobbs currently serves as Municipal Court Clerk. Senior Account Clerk Vickie Turner, right, looks on.

After nearly a year without a full-time city recorder, the Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to name Kimberly Dobbs as an interim.

Trending Recipe Videos