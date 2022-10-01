A team of 911 emergency communications specialists deployed Friday for an operation in Naples, Fla. to help local first responders with answering emergency calls and dispatching resources as Florida continues to recover from Hurricane Ian.
Hawkins County ECD is a member of the Tennessee Telecommunicator Emergency Response Taskforce (TN-TERT).
Emergency Communications Specialist Cheyenne Murrell, a shift supervisor with Hawkins County ECD, will meet up with other emergency communications specialist throughout the state, and travel to Naples, Florida, for their assignment.
The team is expected to be deployed for 14 days. ECS Murrell will be accompanied by communications specialist from Hamilton County 911, Loudon County 911, Hamblen County 911, MadisonCounty 911, Metro Nashville Emergency Communications, Williamson County Emergency Communications, and Gibson County 911.
"Tennessee 911 dispatchers work each day to save lives in dire situations," said Hawkins County 911 director Lynn Campbell. "I am proud to say that Hawkins County will be part of a team ready to help Florida in their time of need. This is Hawkins County ECDs first deployment with TN-TERT."
Follow the Hawkins County E-911 social media pages (facebook and twitter) for updates on the deployment. For more information on the Tennessee Telecommunicator Emergency Response taskforce, visit https://www.tena911.com/tn-tert