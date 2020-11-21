On Monday, November 16, 2020, Bill Hewitt, Grand Knight for Council 8860 presented a $1300.00 check on behalf of Council 8860 to Ms Christy Thacker Area 32 Coordinator for Hawkins and Sullivan Counties for Special Olympics. The presentation was held at St Henry Catholic Church in the Hall amongst Knights of Columbus Council members. These funds to support Special Olympics were made possible through a Grant written by Ron Campbell and submitted earlier this year to the MR Foundation Board of Directors.
Ms. Thacker shared any update on the state of Special Olympics for Area 32 in these times of the COVID19 pandemic. The Knights of Columbus have partnered with the Special Olympics organization since its inception and continues to be a strong advocate today and supporter in Hawkins County.
The funds presented will go to help with future Special Olympic events for our Special Needs populations.