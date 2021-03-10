Several teachers and schools were recognized for their special efforts at the Hawkins County School Board meeting on Thursday night.
Gary Hensley, Peggy Trexler and Dr. Greg Sturgill helped Volunteer High School become one of only 18 schools in the state selected to participate in the first cohort of the Teaching All Students Initiative to serve students with the most significant cognitive disabilities. The first stage of this $5.5 million grant will fund training, coaching and tools to help high school teachers and staff build an accessible learning environment for all students.
Brittany Rhoton, a science teacher at Clinch School who could not be present at the meeting, was recognized for her participation in TN Rural STEM, the Comprehensive Educational Resources Biology Team and two committees with Pearson that worked on the biology TCAP. She is currently working with the Niswonger Foundation as a physics teacher, building a new physics course.
Also recognized was Leslie Miller, a Hawkins Elementary teacher who was one of eight selected to participate in the Leadership Academy at the University of Tennessee.
But the most entertaining moment of recognition came when four teachers from Mt. Carmel performed their “Cool Water” rap, which has been viewed over 8,000 times on tiktok.
To celebrate its 55th anniversary, Delta Dental launched the “Water’s Cool @ School” grant program last year to educate students on the benefits of drinking more water. Mt. Carmel was among the first five schools to receive a grant.
In other business the school board heard from an attorney suggesting the board join a “mass action” suit aimed at distributors of vaping materials and discussed several policy changes, most of which were postponed after extended discussion.