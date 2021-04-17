April showers don’t just bring May flowers, they also herald the beginning of farmers market season in East Tennessee. We cannot wait to taste vine ripened local tomatoes, get our hands on ramps, and explore new and exciting produce varieties.
Local farmers market managers are working hard to ensure market season that is safe for vendors and consumers, and profitable for farmers. Last year was tough on everyone, but it was especially hard on local farmers who saw not only an increase in demand for some products (namely meat and dairy), but also a near halt in access to ways to get that product to consumers. Farmers had to react quickly, and they did their best to meet every need in our region. When you visit your favorite markets in a few weeks, please take a moment to thank our local farmers and market managers for all their hard work. They need your support now more than ever.
The Find Your Farmers Market map is up-to-date with the latest info about market opening dates and schedule changes. Find all that info and more at https://arcd.org/farmfresh/find-a-farmers-market/.