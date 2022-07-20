To put it simple, I have a great desire to serve my community. I’ve been a strong leader for Mount Carmel and I’m ready to be a strong leader for District One of Hawkins Co. One that is actively engaged with the community.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I am a proud graduate of Volunteer High, Air Force veteran, and have worked as a Realtor in the local community for the past 8 years. I am also an Alderman for the town of Mount Carmel.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
First and foremost, it will be my duty to ensure I represent the best interests of my constituents and my goals will be aligned as such. My overarching objective is to work on setting the conditions for improved economic development and growth within Hawkins County. This long-term, strategic goal will in turn generate revenue and allow us to make investments back into the community we live and serve
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
I am a humble, selfless volunteer, and life-long resident focused on improving the lives of my neighbors. I’m an elected official that will be available, to learn and lead in a positive, effective way. I’d like to think that to successfuly serve your community, you must know your community and my community knows me through my constant service.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
I am a forward-thinking community leader, mom, veteran, and team member. I understand decisions made now are critically important to set the conditions for the future, not only now, but also for our future grandchildren. I serve with kindness and compassion, focused on local issues that matter, always prepared to take on challenging issues at personal sacrifice.
The only real issue that matters to me is ensuring we make the right decisions and investments at the right time to improve the lives of our community members.