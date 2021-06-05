Recent dry weather led to a Rogersville farmer losing a valuable piece of equipment and hay bales, as well.
According to Hawkins County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeffrey Walker, the property fire on West Bear Hollow Road occurred about 3 p.m. on May 26. Chuck Mayes told Walker he was baling hay for his father, Glenn Mayes, who is the property owner. He said the bearings got hot in his hay baler and caught on fire. He said the fire immediately spread and soon most of the hay field in flames, due to the dry, windy weather.
By the time Walker arrived, he said, the hay baler was completely engulfed in flames.
Fire departments from Stanley Valley, Carters Valley and Persia coordinated extinguishing what Walker described as a “vast property fire.”
Mayes reported the loss of a $20,000 hay baler and an undetermined number of round bales.