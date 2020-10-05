ROGERSVILLE - President Trump isn't the only one said to have come down with COVID-19.
"Due to a rise in identified COVID-19 cases affecting staff and students at Cherokee High School, Hawkins County Schools has made the decision to move all instruction at CHS only, to fully virtual for the week of October 5-9."
So says an announcement on the school's website. Mobuck has gone Code Red.
"All students need to log in to their classes as scheduled," the announcement states. "Students need to keep watch for teacher communication and classroom instructions."
"No sports at all," Cherokee Athletic Director said. "Anything scheduled this week is cancelled."
Cherokee's volleyball team was set to play in the district tournament, but the Lady Falcons have been forced to bow out. The tournament is now down to three teams as Morristown West is reportedly in the same boat. "Code Maroon" perhaps.
The Lady Chiefs soccer team was scheduled to play at Volunteer Tuesday, but that's been called off, as well.
"We lost Friday's (football) game at Crockett, as well." Morgan said. "We have shut down this week on all activities."
CHS will still offer meals pickups daily from 11 am to 1 pm at the library entrance. (All meals are free to ages 0-18.)
Next week Cherokee will observe its scheduled Fall Break, so the quarantine is, in effect, two weeks. Classes will resume as scheduled the week of October 19, following Fall Break.