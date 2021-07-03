Jana Lynn Michalik of Church Hill was awarded a bachelor of arts in music, magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, at the University of the South’s 2021 commencement ceremonies held on Hardee-McGee Field on the Sewanee campus on May 22. Michalik is the child of Dr. and Mrs. Richard E. Michalik of Church Hill.
The University of the South is an independent liberal arts college owned by 28 dioceses of the Episcopal Church, and located atop Tennessee’s Cumberland Plateau between Nashville and Chattanooga. It has been consistently ranked among the top tier of national liberal arts colleges.